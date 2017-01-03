The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office held a special ceremony on Tuesday at the Search and Rescue Building to officially promote or transition six officers.

Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Patrol Captain Brent Colbert, Detention Captain Alan Hughes, Training Sergeant Shane Hildenstab, CIB Sergeant Eric Gilbertson and Courthouse Security Sergeant Brett Friede were all promoted.

“We’re out here to celebrate a brand new beginning in 2017. We have a new undersheriff, two new captains, we have a new sergeant, and we have new people in leadership. To bring about an enthusiasm, a passion and a purpose for the job that we do for the citizens of this county,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Sheriff Dutton says the new roles for these officers will allow the department to best serve the community.

Durning the ceremony Dutton thanked the community for their support.