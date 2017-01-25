GREAT FALLS -The LGBTQ Center in Great Falls, in collaboration with the Pride Foundation, kicked off the “Open-To-All” initiative on Tuesday evening.

The goal of the project is to get businesses to publicly pledge their support of the LGBTQ community.

A group of roughly 25 people gathered at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art to discuss how to get as many businesses as possible involved in the initiative.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for the business community to help shift cultural norms and increase safe and accepting community spaces where the LGBTQ can conduct daily life.

This grassroots campaign launched in Helena back in September, and Pride Foundation organizers say it’s been a success there.

Once businesses pledge their support, they are given a decal-sticker to place on their front windows.

So far 11 businesses in Great Falls have pledged to support the LGBTQ community.

Those 11 businesses: HG Consulting, Electric City Creative, Alpha Centauri Design, Candy Masterpeice, A Time or Two, Stranger Things, Jj’s Bakers, Planet Earth, Hotel Arvon, Celtic Cowboy, Retrofix, Sora and Company, Pizazz, and The Blue Rose.

Organizers say not only is it the ethical decision, it’s also just statistically good for businesses to be accepting of all potential customers.

Pride Foundation spokesperson Kim Leighton explained, “When policies are passed that actively discriminate against LGBTQ people that many times, it’s hard to want to support those businesses or communities, and so I think it’s safe to say that when businesses are supportive and welcoming and affirming and have proactive policies that support LGBTQ people, that it is good for business.”

Reverend Lynne Spencer-Smith of the First Congregational United Church of Christ gave an address to the group. She also signed the pledge and is posting the Open To All decal on her business windows and website. She says being open and accepting as an institution falls in line with her denomination’s belief-system.

Reverend Spencer-Smith said, ““You have to remember that the word ‘homosexuality’ did not even exist within the ancient biblical texts, and so the concept of homosexuality being a sin according to the bible just doesn’t mesh because homosexuality was not a concept, was not a term that was used. Jesus said absolutely nothing that could be related to homosexuality. He spoke of love, and acceptance, and grace, and he reached out to the marginalized people who were pushed aside because they were different. Those were precisely the people that Jesus went to and welcomed just as they were. Not with the expectation that they would change, but probably more the expectation that the culture around them would change and become more welcoming and accepting to them.”

The Pride Foundation will post an update on their national-website of all the businesses in Great Falls that pledge to join the Open-To-All initiative. It will have its own page on the website. Here is a link to their website: www.pridefoundation.org

The organization will launch a local Open To All Great Falls Facebook page soon.

To find out more about Open To All –Helena visit their Facebook page