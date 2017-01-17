MISSOULA -The Missoula Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that left two dead in Lolo earlier this month.

Bradley Stover, 51 and Tonya Gilliam, 43, both of Lolo, died as a result of gunshot wounds on Jan. 9. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. behind Ropers Lounge off of U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo.

The two victims were found dead inside the cabin and another man involved in the incident was taken into custody following a short negotiation. Detectives have conducted several extensive interviews with the man, who was released from custody.

Missoula Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks says he has been briefed on the investigation to date, but the case has not been formally referred to their office at this time.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office will review the investigation and determine if charges will be pursued once it is submitted to their office.

Reporter: Don Fisher