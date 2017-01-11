Authorities have released the names of the two people who were found shot to death earlier this week near Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott reports that Bradley E. Stover, 51, and Tonya R. Gilliam, 43, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained at the scene of the Monday shooting behind Roper’s Lounge on Highway 12.

Sheriff’s detectives have conducted several extensive interviews with the male subject who was detained for questioning after law enforcement arrived on-scene.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said in a news release that, “our team has been working around the clock to process the evidence to verify his account of the events that led up to the shooting.”

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to work closely with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Montana State Crime Lab. Detectives will be submitting their investigation to the County Attorney’s Office when completed, according to Bassett,

Bassett added in a statement that, “at this time, there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.”