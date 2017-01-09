First it was American White Nationalist Richard Spencer, a former resident of Whitefish, whose views struck a chord with the Flathead region, and now it is a neo-Nazi website targeting the Jewish community in Whitefish.

Andrew Anglin, who runs “The Daily Stormer,” called for an armed march in Whitefish to be held in January.

The “Love Not Hate” block party was held in Whitefish on Saturday to show solidarity against the anti-Semitic group.

Jessica Loti LaFerriere, one of the event organizers, said, “I just felt that all that news did not reflect who the vast majority of people living here are and their values, and that is what this event is about, and bringing people together and saying this is what we believe. We are accepting people. We are loving people, and we want to show that.”

Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns said on Friday that no permits have been filed for the proposed march, reportedly scheduled for later this month.

“The Daily Stormer,” however, posted an image of the necessary application dated Jan. 2. It is not signed by any city officials.

The application listed on that website calls the event the “James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza,” named for the man who assassinated Martin Luther King, Jr.

The application goes on to say the march is scheduled for Jan. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

