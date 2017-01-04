Macy’s has updated its list of planned store closures for 2017 and as of today both of its Montana stores will remain open.

Macy’s currently has stores in Helena and Bozeman.

Today’s announcement lists 68 out of the approximately 100 stores Macy’s announced it planned to close.

The closures and other efforts to streamline operations are expected to cost approximately 6,200 jobs.

Store and staff reductions will save an estimated $550 million.

Macy’s says it is still looking to cut an additional 30 stores in the coming years.