Men and women with the Montana Air National Guard got a surprise visit over the holidays.

Major General Matthew Quinn visited airmen who are currently deployed with the 120th Airlift Wing.

Quinn is the commander of the Montana National Guard and the Director of the Montana Department of Military Affairs.

Quinn shared meals and deployment stories with the airmen and told them how proud Montana is of their accomplishments.

The airmen recently finished the conversion process and this is their first deployment under the C-130 mission.

He says the airmen are performing exceptionally well and they are truly setting the standard during this deployment.

Quinn says being deployed during the holidays is difficult, but knowing you have support from home makes a big difference.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco