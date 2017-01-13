GREAT FALLS -Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base came together Friday morning to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

This is the first time in a while that a celebration, on the base, has been held for the civil rights leader.

The Malmstrom Chapel invited members of the Great Falls community to join in the celebration.

The Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ and Great Falls Community Gospel Choir provided music for the event.

The guest speaker, Pastor Andre Murphy of Living Grace Church, talked about remembering Dr. King as an activist as well as a man of faith.

Organizers say they are grateful for the support enabling them to bring the celebration back to base.

“You can see that this wasn’t just a military event but so many people from the community of Great Falls came to share and to celebrate with us. It is such a wonderful opportunity for us coming together,” said Lt. Col. Paul Castillo, 314st Missile Wing Chaplain.

Castillo says they are hoping to make the celebration an annual event as it once was.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco