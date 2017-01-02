(GREAT FALLS) Theodore Paul Kleinsasser has been identified as the man who died in an ATV crash on Saturday, December 31st.

The crash happened on the Elk Creek Colony several miles southeast of Augusta.

People checked on him working in a field and found him, according to the Lewis & Clark County coroner.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash to determine the cause.

Kleinsasser was 43 years old.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

According to Croxford Funeral Home, a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 3, 2017 at the Elk Creek Colony with burial to follow at the Elk Creek Colony Cemetery.

Kleinsasser was born on June 26, 1973 to Paul and Annie Kleinsasser.

On February 2, 2011, Theodore became a Farm Boss at the Milford Colony which he proudly retained until his untimely passing, during which time he moved to the Elk Creek Colony in Augusta.