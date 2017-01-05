A Kalispell man died after being hit by an avalanche on a prominent peak on the west side of Glacier National Park.

The slide happened while the man was backcountry skiing with companions on Thursday afternoon.

The avalanche happened on the south face of Stanton Mountain, which is one of the visible peaks at the head of Lake McDonald, opposite the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

A park spokeswoman tells the Flathead Beacon that rangers received a cell phone call from the victim’s companion, saying his friend had been caught in a large avalanche.

A third skier was lower on the mountain and wasn’t caught in the slide.

Rangers learned the man was severely injured.

Two Bear Air helped to evacuate the injured skier below the summit, but he died of his injuries during the rescue efforts.

Sheriff Chuck Curry is expected to release the victim’s name on Friday.