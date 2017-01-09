An early report to Bozeman Police about a man walking back and forth near behind Bozeman High School carrying an American flag caused Bozeman High School to be locked down.

According to our reporter, the man was temporarily taken into custody and was released.

He was given back his flag and continues his apparent protest. The man declined to give his name or an explanation for his protest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The man refuses to give our reporter his name, but said he is “protecting our freedom” and “exercising his rights.”

When asked again why he’s protesting, the man said: “Because of this building. Do you know what it is?”

The man was gesturing at the Islamic Center of Bozeman, located at 301 No. 15th Ave.