An armed man protesting near the Islamic Center of Bozeman forced a brief lockdown at Bozeman High School on Monday.

The man began the day with an American flag and a rifle. It was the rifle that got the attention of police.

Back and forth on Beall and 15th Avenue, right across from Bozeman High School, the man walked, refusing to tell reporters his name, only saying he was protesting because of the building on the corner – the Islamic Center of Bozeman.

The man also told our reporter he was protecting our freedoms.

At about 11 a.m. at least one person noticed the man, seen with a rifle. Police were called in and the high school was put on lockdown.

The man was placed in handcuffs while police investigated. He was eventually let go but was asked to put the firearm away.

The Bozeman Police Department said that the man was compliant, and was not breaking any laws

After being released, the man grabbed his flag and resumed his protest.

But in the afternoon, he had company.

Andy Boyd of Bozeman said he was acting as an anti-protester, that he was there to support religious freedom.

“I’m responding to the message of hate that’s being shown here,” said Boyd.

The protester didn’t seem to mind the competing message.

“The more the merrier – he’s got the same flag,” he said.

Around 3 p.m. a woman who identified as a Muslim was also on the corner. She said she offered the protester coffee.

“He has every right to be here…I’m glad the gun is gone, so close to school, I think that made a lot of people nervous,” she said.

It is unknown if the protests will continue tomorrow.

Reporter: Judy Slate