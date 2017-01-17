BILLINGS -A Libby man was recently sentenced to a decade behind bars for his second attempt at hiring someone to kill his ex-wife.

Shane Douglas Sichting, 48, had nearly completed his federal prison sentence for the first attempted murder-for-hire, when authorities learned of his latest attempt.

Sichting was sentenced in U.S. District Court in South Carolina to 10 years in federal prison for a 2015 plot to have his ex-wife killed.

The woman, Sheilagh Sichting, said 10 years doesn’t offer her and her family much security but she’s trying to be strong.

“It’s hard to believe that someone can hate you so much they want you dead,” said Sichting’s ex-wife.

At the time of this latest offense, Sichting was serving a 10-year sentence for a 2007 plot to have his ex-wife killed the day before the couple’s divorce proceedings.

Sichting hired a Mexican immigrant to kill his wife in 2007 and paid the man $40,000 dollars in cash and wire transfers.

Sichting provided the man map-quest directions to his ex-wife’s Billings home.

The man hired for murder told police he never planned to follow through with the agreement and just wanted to take off with the cash.

Once the man alerted authorities, the FBI began tapping conversations between the man and Sichting.

The man was instructed to ask if Sichting was really serious about the murder and Sichting said he was, according to court documents.

Once Sichting was arrested, he admitted his plan to authorities and apologized.

Sichting was later found guilty at trial and sentenced in 2008 to 10 years in federal prison.

Months ahead of Sichting’s scheduled release from the South Carolina prison, he made plans to have his ex-wife and the former hit man killed.

A fellow inmate told authorities that Sichting offered him money in 2015 to help carry out the murders.

Sichting specifically wanted the murders to take place prior to his release to a halfway house in January of 2016, according to court documents.

The inmate was instructed to give Sichting a phone number to a “hit man,” who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Sichting communicated with the “hit man” in coded language, referring to each of the intended victims as certain makes of cars.

He also negotiated the price to be paid for each of the murders.

Sichting pleaded guilty in September to charges of Use of Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder for Hire and Retaliating Against an Informant.

Sichting’s ex-wife said his punishment is too lenient.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Sichting’s ex-wife. “He only gets 10 years when he’d already gotten 10 years. The first 10 years he didn’t rehabilitate, so I don’t think really another 10 years is going to change that. He’s done it twice, either he’s going to get smarter at it or do it himself.”

Sheilagh Sichting said she plans to “disappear” once her ex-husband is released from prison.

Reporter: Aja Goare