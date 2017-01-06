WEST GLACIER. – A Kalispell man who died in an avalanche in Glacier National Park Thursday has been identified.

Benjamin Parsons, 36, of Kalispell was caught in the avalanche while he and another person were skiing on the south face of Mt. Stanton about 500 feet from the summit.

A third skier, lower on the mountain, and wasn’t caught in the slide.

The park received a 911 call from the companion skier’s cell phone at around 3:15 p.m.

According to the press release, the call confirmed parsons was severely injured, but that he was found, kept warm until medical help could arrive.

When Two Bear Air responded to the call, Parsons was critical condition. After rescue efforts Parsons was pronounced dead.

Flathead County sheriff Chuck Curry says that Parsons, a firefighter and paramedic with the Whitefish Fire Department, died of trauma.

This is the ninth recorded avalanche fatality since the park was established in 1910.

The incident remains under investigation by Glacier National Park