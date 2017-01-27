HELENA – Several hundred people showed up to the Capitol Friday for the annual anti-abortion March for Life.

Now that the Senate, House and White House are GOP controlled, many are hoping it will lead to a new round of pro-life legislation.

The pro-life supporters were walking around singing hymns, holding signs that said, “babies are innocent” and “every life deserves a lifetime.”

Marissa Marble, a mother who is for pro-life said she was out for the march because of personal experience; she gave birth to a baby born at 28 weeks.

“My life and hers were at stake and she lived. She is almost 10 years old this year. It’s something I saw with my own eyes that babies can survive even the greatest of odds….that’s something to be passionate about,” said Marble.

Even a couple of Carroll College students showed up to voice their opinion.

Marko Prizmic, part of Carroll College’s Pro-Life Club said he had a message for people who are pro-choice: “We love you, and we love all humans’ beings. I understand you come from a different place, but we still care for you and we want to show you dignity and respect regardless.”

Friday Mike Pence became the first sitting vice president to speak at the national March for Life in Washington.

Pence, a longtime vocal opponent of abortion, is the highest ranking official ever to address the anti-abortion rally.