The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that constitutional initiative 116, also known as Marsy’s Law, will take effect on July 1st.

The measure, which would expand crime victims’ rights, was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and the group behind the law argued that self-executing language in the initiative meant the law would take effect as soon as the results were certified.

But others including the Montana ACLU argued the law should take effect on July first allowing local government’s more time to prepare for the new requirements.

Montana Supreme Court Justices, in their decision, found that because the initiative does not give a specific effective date the constitutional amendment will take effect on July first.

