YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -Three men who walked on Grand Prismatic Springs in Yellowstone National Park last year appeared in court Thursday on several charges of violating multiple national park regulations.

The defendants, from the Canadian group “High On Life” appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo.

Two defendants attended the hearing in person and one defendant was on the phone. Charles Ryker Gamble, Alexey Andriyovych Lyakh, and Justis Cooper Price Brown pleaded guilty to violations in Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park, Death Valley National Park, and Mesa Verde National Park.

According to a release, “On May 16, 2016, a concerned citizen contacted park rangers in Yellowstone National Park, after seeing four individuals walking on Grand Prismatic Spring. During the course of the investigation, park rangers identified the four individuals involved in the violations in Yellowstone National Park and arrest warrants were issued. Through the use of social media and tips from the public, additional investigations were conducted about the group’s activities on other federal lands.”

The group, consisting of Gamble, Lyakh, Price Brown, Parker Heuser, and Hamish McNab Campbell Cross, were the subject of multiple investigations by the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

Gamble and Lyakh pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges in YNP that included disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous condition and foot travel in a thermal area.

They also pleaded guilty to charges for commercial photography without a permit in Zion National Park; use of a drone in a closed area, riding a bike in wilderness, and commercial photography without a permit in Death Valley National Park; and the use of a drone in a closed area in Mesa Verde National Park.

Both individuals were sentenced to seven days in jail and to pay more than $2,000 in fines, restitution and community service to Yellowstone Forever.

The violaters were put on probation for five years which includes bans from any public lands managed by U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Their probation also includes removing the photos in violation from all social media sites.

Price Brown pleaded guilty to charges in YNP that included disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous condition and foot travel in a thermal area.

He will pay over $3,500 in fines, restitution and community service to Yellowstone Forever as wells as probation for five years which includes the same bans from public lands.

“The judge’s decision today sends a strong and poignant message about thermal feature protection and safety,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk.

“We implore all visitors to learn about the rules in Yellowstone, respect the rules and follow them. We ask visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge. Protect your park and protect yourselves by staying on the boardwalks. If you witness resource violations, call 911 or contact a park ranger,” he added.

Back in November the other two defendants Cross and Heuser, pleaded guilty to violations in YNS and Death Valley National Park.

The High On Life group was issued violation notices from the following national parks:

Zion National Park

Death Valley National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Mesa Verde National Park

Corona Arch (BLM)

Bonneville Salt Flats (BLM)