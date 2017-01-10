The Montana Highway Patrol and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s office responded to an injury crash on Highway 287 just north of Townsend early Tuesday morning.

According to the MHP Sgt. Pat McGlaughlin, dispatchers received the call just after 8:00a.m.

Sgt. Pat McGlaughlin tells MTN that a northbound pickup lost control on icy road, slid into the southbound lane and struck a semi truck.

The woman driving the pickup truck was severely injured and flown to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

The crash reduced traffic to one lane.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan says offloading the semi truck will take all day.