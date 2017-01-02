BOZEMAN – A Bozeman woman who was reported missing earlier Monday has been found dead and a man has been taken into custody and charged with deliberate homicide.

According to officials, Crystal (Keller) Collins, 32, was found deceased.

Her husband, Jake Collins, has been taken into custody by Gallatin County Sheriff’s detectives and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center. He is charged with deliberate homicide.

Crystal was reported missing on Monday at 9:45 a.m. and was reportedly last seen between 3 – 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017 when she walked away from her residence in the Mountain View Trailer Park, just west of Bozeman.

Jake Collins is expected to appear in Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Further information will be released through the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MTN News