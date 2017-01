HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen from East Helena.

Erika Geddes, 14, was reported missing around 7 p.m. December 30, 2016.

Geddes is described as 5’3″ with black hair, green eyes and weighs 120 pounds.

She is believed to not be in danger, but anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 442-7883 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 444-1526.