MISSOULA -Montana’s American Civil Liberties Union has joined the national conversation in reaction to the series of executive orders made by President Trump since his inauguration.

After the refugee ban and travel restrictions took airports across the United States by surprise Saturday and Sunday, ACLU attorneys nationally began working to limit the impact of the executive order.

Hundreds of Missoula residents took to the streets on Sunday to voice their objection to President Trump’s order.

According ACLU Executive Director Caitlin Borgmann, the executive order that drastically changed immigration policy on Friday is unconstitutional and in violation of the First Amendment.

She says the order violates restrictions on the federal government to prefer or disfavor any religion and says it also violates the Fourteenth Amendment that grants everyone equal protection under the law.

“I think that these kinds of spontaneous demonstrations, in tandem with the lawsuits are important with every community. We just had the Women’s March, which was obviously hugely successful in Montana, and really galvanized a lot of people,” Borgmann said.

She says there is no apparent situation currently playing out in Montana that would cause the ACLU to step in. However, this decision does stop the flow of refugees into Missoula for at least 120 days and indefinitely from Syria.

The International Rescue Committee has been resettling refugees in Missoula since August.

Missoula’s IRC office director Molly Short-Carr left her post last week, and there is no word yet on a replacement or how that office is going to respond.

