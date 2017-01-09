The Montana Bison Association is encouraging anyone interested in Bison ranching to attend their annual winter conference being held in Great Falls over the weekend.

The association chose Great Falls as their location, because they have several members in North Central Montana, and they were hoping to attract people staying in Helena for the opening week of the legislature.

The theme for the conference is “Best Management Practices” including a special “Bison Advantage” workshop presented by the National Bison Association and producers from North Central Montana.

The winter conference will include expert speakers, educational presentations, tasty bison meals, and an auction.

Experts say that while the price of beef is going down, the price of bison is going up.

They also say that managing bison takes much less work.

Citing that ranchers should stay far away from their bison herd when they’re caving.

In fact, experts say the more contact, the more likelihood of losing calves.

Experts say that bison have the ability to hold off from giving birth during a snowstorm, whereas beef cattle do not exhibit this ability, resulting in many lost calves.

The downside of bison is that they cost twice as much as beef cattle.

However, bison produce more offspring than cattle within their lifespan, are easier to feed, and are less time-intensive.

The Montana Bison Association President, Aaron Paulson explained:

“Over the last 10 years, the consumers taste has turned towards wanting to know where their food comes from, wanting to know more about the product that they’re eating, and bison seems to be filling that niche, and we’re a very small market, and we intend to stay that way, but right now the grocers are begging for at least 20 % more product in order to keep their shelves stocked.”

Reporter: John Meny