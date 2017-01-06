HELENA – Montana high schools got their report card when it comes to graduation rates.

According to the Office of Public Instruction, for the 2015-2016 school year, 85.6 percent of high school students graduated statewide, compared to the 86.04 percent in 2015.

Graduation Rates

Overall, the Helena School District was right on track with the state average, with 86.7 percent of their students graduating.

However, Helena High School reported only 83.6 percent of students finished school.

Capital High saw 88.6 percent of students graduate, the second highest in the state. Missoula Sentinel High was the top school, graduating 90.73 percent of their students.

Compared to last year, Helena High dropped two percent while Capital dropped one percent.

Billings Senior came in with the lowest percentage of students getting their diploma with 81.55 percent, however Butte High was only point 44 percent higher.

Dropout Rates

The 2015-2016 statewide dropout rate for high school students was 3.39 percent.

Helena High saw the exact same number of students dropout, but crosstown rival Capital High saw only 2.52 percent of students leave high school prematurely.

Billings Senior also saw the highest percentage of students drop out of school with 5.37 percent.

The next highest was Great Falls High School with 4.46 percent. However, Butte High wasn’t far behind, with 4.34 percent of their students dropping out of school.