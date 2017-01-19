GREAT FALLS -Last year was the International Year of Pulses, and today people in the pulse crop industry and Great Falls community members gathered to celebrate.

Pulses are crops that improve environmental sustainability of soil and replenish nitrogen in the ground. Lentils, peas, beans and chickpeas are common forms of pulses and not only are they good for soil, but they are also considered a healthy food.

The acreage dedicated to growing lentils throughout the U.S. doubled in 2016, and experts say Montana is a leading lentil grower throughout the country.

“Out of the 560,000 plus metric tons of production (grown in the U.S.) I’d say about 330,000 were grown in Montana,” said Columbia Grains International Pulse Trader Pierfrancesco Sportelli.

Sportelli adds that although 2016 was a great year for pulse crops, they are expecting 2017 to be even better.