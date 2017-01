Federal officials released new details on how many Montanans have signed up for health insurance through the online marketplace.

By the end of last week, 52, 120 Montanans had signed up for coverage.

More than 20 percent of those are new to the insurance market place.

Nearly a third (32.5 percent) are over the age of 55, and 8.5 percent are children.

Open enrollment for coverage in 2017 closes on Jan. 31.