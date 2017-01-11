Two conservation clubs claim Montana may have a new archery World’s Record for a typical American elk bagged last year.

After a mandatory 60-day drying period the animal scored 430 inches.

According to Boone and Crockett Club out of Missoula, this is the largest ever bull elk taken by bow and arrow and the largest taken in Montana.

“History was made right here in Montana,” said Boone and Crockett Club’s Director of Big Game Records Justin Spring.

“This is the fourth-largest bull in our records, which date back to before 1900, the largest since 1968 and the largest from the state of Montana,” Spring added.

The current archery World’s Record typical elk scores 412-1/8 and was taken in 2005 from Arizona.

The elk was taken by Steve Felix, a resident hunter who said he took down the big bull on public land in Powder River County last August.

The final step in certifying the record is to have the animal scored by the Pope and Young club.

That will happen at the groups Big Game Awards Ceremony in April.

“We’re excited, not only for the health of our elk populations and bow hunting, but to be able to share this outstanding specimen with the public for the first time at our biennial convention,” explained Joe Bell, Executive Director for the Pope and Young Club.

According to both organizations, “the fact that a free-ranging elk of this size, living a long life on good habitat, is just one more indicator that wildlife conservation and management is working well.”

“Elk of this size are a sign that we’re doing something right out there,” said Spring. “

“What records keeping is all about: honoring the animal and what it took to make sure we still have elk with us, and the opportunity to see and hunt them,” added Spring.