It was “legislature 101” for members of the Montana Milk Board Friday.

Lawmakers from all across Montana gather in Helena for the next 90 days for the legislative session.

Montana’s milk regulators met to talk legislative process, protocol and how to deal with other agencies.

Board members covered issues that might come up during the legislative session.

The Meeting began with how to answer questions from legislatives about the milk board. After that they discussed how to prepare for hearings in opposition or in support of legislation pieces.

This meeting ‘s goal: to better prepare board members to talk about policy and legislation with lawmakers.

“I think if the average Montanan continues to drink milk and drink fresh Montana produced milk, that helps the dairymen. It helps the plants and it’s a great food for people to consume milk. Consumption has been declining nationwide and we would like to see that change,” said Scott Mitchell, the Montana Milk Control Board Chairman.

Later Friday, board members were briefed on specific issues they’ll be dealing with during the legislature.

