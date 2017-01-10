It’s been more than a week since the winning Montana Millionaire ticket was drawn, but the top prize remains unclaimed.

The Montana Lottery held its tenth drawing for the popular Montana Millionaire game on Dec. 29.

So far, no one has stepped forward to claim the $1 million grand prize, two $100,000 prizes and one $10,000 prize.

A list of all unclaimed Montana Millionaire ticket numbers and locations of where the tickets were sold are as follows:

$10,000: The Corner Store, Whitehall, #100967

$15,000: Cenex Zip Trip #58, Billings, #23407

$100,000: Town Pump of Troy #4100, Troy, #041934

$100,000: Town Pump of Missoula #1 #704, Missoula, #061107

$1,000,000: Kernaghan’s Pik & Pump, Great Falls, #012066

The Montana Lottery encourages those who purchased tickets to check them.

The Montana Lottery was created by referendum in 1986. Since then, it has paid over $497 million in prizes and returned approximately $224 million to the State of Montana.