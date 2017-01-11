he grand-prize of the “Montana Millionaire” lottery drawing.

Dan and Marcia Thompson picked up their prize at Montana Lottery headquarters on Wednesday.

The million-dollar ticket was sold in Great Falls at Kernaghan’s Pik and Pump at 8th Avenue North and 15th Street. The winning ticket number was 12066.

Dan is a retired Air Force veteran who previously served at Malmstrom Air Force Base while Marcia works as a CNA at A Plus Healthcare.

Dan served active duty from 1986 – 2005 at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota before moving to Montana. He also served as a Gore Hill volunteer firefighter for years.

The couple says they were on holiday vacation in Arkansas when their son-in-law told them the Montana Millionaire ticket had yet to be claimed.

They say they regularly buy lottery tickets and had bought several before the trip in hopes winning big.

After returning home, Dan says he was having work done on his truck at City Motor Company when he remembered to check his truck’s glove box.

“I had the strangest feeling that I had the ticket in my box and I knew it was there, it’d been sittin’ in my truck the whole time and I just knew it was there,” said Dan.

He called Marcia to break the news as she was out shopping.

“Hollered out pretty loud in that store and came home after that,” said Marcia.

Hopeful buyers were already out of luck as Marcia recalls that the couple bought the ticket Nov. 18.

The couple plans to pay off bills from the lottery earnings. With seven kids and 15 grand-kids, they say they have plenty to spend their winnings on.

There are still unclaimed tickets for the Montana Millionaire smaller prizes. Locations where the tickets were sold are as follows:

$10,000: The Corner Store, Whitehall, #16649

$15,000: Cenex Zip Trip #58, Billings, #23407

$100,000: Town Pump of Troy #4100, Troy, #52730

$100,000: Town Pump of Missoula #1 #704, Missoula, #41934

Winners have six months to claim their prizes; after that, the money is returned to the state’s general fund.

Reporter: Keeley Grace