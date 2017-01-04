KALISPELL – Legendary Montana musician and performer Rob Quist says he plans on seeking the Democratic nomination to replace current U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, if he is confirmed as the new Secretary of the Interior.

Quist is a well-known fixture in the Montana music landscape.

Part of the Mission Mountain Wood Band and a solo performer in his own right, the Cut Bank native has continued a very active career, celebrating his 69th birthday Wednesday.

His family runs a horse ranch outside Kalispell.

Quist has never run for public office, but says he feels like he’s been “representing Montana for years” in different ways during his life.

Reporter: Dennis Bragg