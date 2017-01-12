Members of the Montana Mussel Response Team Thursday discussed increased testing on water inspections.

Charlie Sperry with Fish Wildlife and Parks said right now the team is working on the placement of more check points and new water sampling protocols, as well as building an operation decontamination stations.

Frequent water sampling from lakes has become the norm since the mussel outbreak.

Earlier this week, the team chose to lift boating restrictions on Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoirs because the cold weather lowers the risk of spreading mussels.

The teams said they are still exploring options for spring and summer.

“Ultimately our goal is to allow the public to continue to use the reservoirs with the least amount of impact while still recognizing we have a responsible to rid further spread of mussels to other waters”, said Charlie Sperry, FWP Deputy Incident Commander.

Governor Steve bullock signed an executive order in November of 2016 declaring an invasive species emergency after invasive mussel larvae was found in Tiber Reservoir.

Tests came back suspect for Canyon Ferry Reservoir and other rivers for a mussel outbreak. To date , though, no other Montana waters have tested positive.