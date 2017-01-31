HELENA – On Thursday, 21 Montana Guardsmen will deploy to provide medical evacuation helicopter support to operations in Southwest Asia.

The Soldiers of Detachment 1, 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion will hold a departure ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The ceremony follows the pre-deployment training the soldiers completed in Fort Hood, Texas. The ceremony will take place at the Montana Army Aviation Support Facility on Skyway Dr.

“Montana’s Soldiers and Airmen continue to deploy in harm’s way as they serve our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for Montana. “I ask all Montanans to keep these Soldiers in their thoughts and wish them and their families safety and success during this deployment.”

The unit returned from a previous deployment from Southwest Asia in 2012.