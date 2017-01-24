MONTANA – Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

Many were quick to respond with optimism for action taken by President Trump.

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines Tuesday praised President Donald Trump’s executive action to move forward the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The Keystone XL pipeline will create good-paying Montana union and tribal jobs,” Daines stated. “After years of talk and political nonsense, I couldn’t be more thrilled that President Trump has heeded my call to move forward construction of this project.”

In a statement Tuesday, Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester said, “I look forward to seeing a Keystone Pipeline that respects private property rights, meets the highest safety standards and uses American materials and labor. Building the Keystone Pipeline will create good-paying jobs. It’s one piece of a responsible energy future in Montana–one that also harnesses renewable energy jobs, saves money and addresses the growing threats of our changing climate.”

The Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Chamber of Commerce also joined the conversation.

Cary Hegreberg Executive Director for the Montana Contractors Association added, “The Keystone project will put hundreds of high paid construction workers to work and will be a huge boost to our economy. We applaud President Trump for his courage in doing the right thing.”

Webb Brown President and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “The Montana Chamber of Commerce is delighted to hear Keystone XL can move forward. This project will benefit Montana in so many ways: business activity, tax revenue, and jobs. We thank Trans-Canada for their faith in Montana, President Trump for this action, and our delegation for their support. “

Brown continued to say, “All of this comes with minimal negative impact. In fact, repeated and extensive analysis has proven the positives far outweigh the negatives. Unfortunately, political considerations and regulations have halted this job- and revenue-generator. President Trump has now cleared the path forward.”

Daines officials also say the pipeline could create around 800 jobs in Montana and generate more than $80 million in Montana property taxes of which more than $16 million could be distributed to Montana’s schools and university system.

The Keystone XL pipeline will enter the United States through Phillips County, traveling about 284 miles across eastern Montana to South Dakota.