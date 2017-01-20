WASHINGTON – As the country watched the 45th President of the United States be sworn in Friday, Montana Senators reflected on their experiences.

Democrat Senator Jon Tester said Friday, “Today we witnessed the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of our democracy. On this day, it’s my true hope that regardless of where we come from – Big Sandy, Bozeman, or Broadus – we can commit to working together for all Montanans. I will do my part by serving as an important check and balance on the new Administration, working with the President when we can and holding him accountable when we must.”

“To those of you who wanted to shake up Washington, I’m with you. It’s time that we cleaned this place up. It’s time that Congress put aside the partisanship and the political games and get to work for the people of Montana. It’s time that we held Washington accountable and it’s time to insure that folks in all corners of our state have a government that works for them. And to those of you who are feeling uncertain, who are concerned about the direction our country could be headed, I’m with you too. You have my promise that I will continue to be a responsible voice providing an important check and balance on the new administration. You have my promise that I will fight to protect your health care, your education, your public lands, your clean air and water and your paycheck.”

Republican Senator Steve Daines said, “As I watched President Trump take the oath of office today, I had a renewed sense of encouragement about the future of our country. Today is the day where we start to return control of our government back to the people it serves and create policies that promote growth, innovation and more good-paying jobs.”

We keep you updated as MTN’s Reporter Jay Kohn shares the happenings in Washington.