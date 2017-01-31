Good Tuesday Evening,

Snow is gradually easing up from north to south, but several more hours and several more inches of snow are likely. Snow totals have been upwards of a foot in some places, and just about everywhere is looking at snowcovered, slippery roads. Many accidents occurred today, and with more snow in the forecast, I have to stress being careful on the roads. Leave extra time to reach your destination. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for southern Montana into Wednesday evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for central and western Montana until Wednesday evening as well, however snow is pretty much over with around Great Falls and points north. Snow will continue tonight around Highway 12 and points south. Besides the snow, arctic air is moving into the state. Lows tonight will be in the -0s to 0s. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, with a little more sunshine up along the Hi-Line. A few light snow showers are possible, mainly over the mountains. The snow along the front will push south into northern Wyoming. Highs will be cold, in the 0s and 10s. That snow will start spreading back north on Wednesday night. Thursday, snow will once again move up through southern and central Montana but remain south of the Hi-Line. Several inches are likely to fall Thursday, adding to the snow already on the ground. Highs will only be in the 0s and 10s. Snow will end on Thursday night, and it will be very cold. Lows will drop below 0, and some of the normally colder spots will dip to around -20! Friday will be a partly cloudy day with highs in the 10s and 20s. A south wind will pick up ahead of the next wave of snow moving in Friday night. This weekend, a complex weather pattern will setup across the state. Snow will linger along the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday, with scattered areas of snow throughout the state. Highs will be warmer, in the 20s and 30s. Super Bowl Sunday will also see snow, spreading across the state late in the day. Significant snow is likely on Monday into Tuesday. A warming trend is likely late next week, but until then, the harsh winter continues.

Be safe and stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist