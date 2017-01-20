GREAT FALLS -Members of the Montana agriculture community are expressing optimism about the Trump administration.

Farmers and ranchers at the Montana Agricultural & Industrial Exhibit in Great Falls say they have high hopes and are excited for the next four years.

They say a change is needed, because many restrictions in place under the Obama administration make it hard for producers to make a living.

On Thursday, Trump nominated former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agricultural group expressed support for the pick.

They said they look forward to Perdue turning his attention to the west and being someone they can talk to, so that he can push against the Environmental Protection Agency about what farmers believe are the E.P.A.’s over-reaches on waters of the U.S.

Farmers are optimistic about President Trump’s other cabinet picks as well and the potential to scale back E.P.A. regulations on the industry.

“We’re going to get a Secretary of the Interior [In U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke] that is from precisely where we live, secondly, when you look at the guy taped for the E.P.A., he’s taken them to task numerous times and he’s not afraid of E.P.A. so they’ve got to be a little bit nervous about him coming in to sit at the helm,” said KMON Radio Ag Director Rick Haines.

“We’re pretty encouraged,” said Choteau County Farm Bureau President Jess Bandel. “The last administration hasn’t been super friendly. We’re hoping that Trump will be a pretty friendly guy. Obviously he’s interested in rolling back regulation, we are against overreach of government and I think that Trump will be our friend in that scenario and we’re excited. We hope that works out the way we’re anticipating.”

One farmer also said he would also like to see Federal Department of Transportation regulations, specifically regarding hours of service, expanded because many products are transported by truck.