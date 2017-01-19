WASHINGTON – MTN News sent a reporter to Washington this week to report as our nation’s capital prepares to swear in the next president.

The Capitol Building has been decorated for the event and now, with only one day until the inauguration, people are counting down the hours.

Along with preparation for the Inauguration, there has been a lot of buzz about the President-Elect’s choices for cabinet nominees.

“Some of the folks who ran for president are now going be a part of Trump’s cabinet,” said Republican Senator Steve Daines.

Daines also mentioned his support of Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke who was nominated as the Secretary of Interior.

If Zinke is confirmed, he will be the first Montanan to serve in a cabinet position.

We will update you as the details come in from D.C.

Reporter: Jay Kohn