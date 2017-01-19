WASHINGTON – Just one more day away until President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

The Capitol building is set up for the big occasion, with the grandstand and all the flags in place, counting down until Trump becomes the next President.

A MTN reporter makes the rounds on Capitol Hill where all the buzz is not only about the inauguration but about Trump’s nominees for his cabinet.

“It’s been interesting some of the folks who ran for President are now going to be part of Trump’s cabinet. Rick Perry, the Governor of Texas came by, he’s going to be the next Secretary of Energy, Ben Carson was here yesterday, he’ll be the next Secretary of HUD,” Republican Senator, Steve Daines said.

Just a few days ago Montana’s own Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke had his hearing as Trump’s nominee for Interior Secretary. If confirmed Zinke would become the very first Montanan to serve in a cabinet post.

“I think he did a nice job with both sides of the aisle, I think he answered the questions well. He was honest, forthright, I think it will turn out very favorably for Ryan. I sense he will not be a very controversial appointee,” Daines said.

“I’m very proud of what Ryan has pulled off here. This is a guy who I went to Boys State with in 1979. He’s from Whitefish High, I’m from Bozeman High, we were in Dillon together,” he continued.

“I never would have thought that someday I would be sitting here as a U.S. Senator from Montana proudly having a discussion with the next Secretary of the Department of the Interior, the first time a Montanan has ever served [in] a President’s cabinet,” Sen. Daines concluded.

It’s really the calm before the storm. On Friday, Montanans and others from across the country will be arrive to pick up their tickets for the inauguration.

KTVH will keep you updated as our reporter in Washington speaks with Montanans to hear about their experiences so far in D.C.

Reporter: Jay Kohn