HELENA – Deputy Incident Commander for the Montana Mussel Response Team, Charlie Sperry, said Thursday, that the Montana Mussel Response Team has entered the implementation phase of their plan to eradicate invasive mussels from Montana waters.

Sperry announced Thursday in a Montana Mussel Response Team update call that the response team will transition from an emergency response, under the incident command system, to long-term implementation under Fish, Wildlife and Parks, with input from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Montana Invasive Species Advisory Council.

The natural resources emergency declaration set by Governor Steve Bullock back November ended on Wednesday

The Montana State website says FWP is working closely with the incident command to put teams in place to implement recommendations in preparation for ice off on Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs and other waterbodies across the state.

Sperry said on Monday the Mussel Response Team came up with a series of recommendations and presented them to the Montana Legislature for the implementation phase.

The first recommendation is to use decontamination as a prevention tool at infested waterbodies and to consider restrictions and closures as necessary for new detections. The team recommended, in regard to the restriction closure stations, establishing four decontamination stations. These will help assess the risk.

The second recommendation is to increase the number of water craft inspection stations from 17 to 34 and increase the time and days of the inspections which includes starting the inspections earlier in the year and ending the inspections later in the year.

The third recommendation is to expand the AIS Monitoring Program. The recommendation says to expand and improve Montana’s AIS monitoring program according to a priority list of at-risk waterbodies using standardized protocols.

“That’s including securing the current funding as well as future program funding for this expanded program, “ Sperry said, adding “and producing informational programming and publications related to our invasive species, preventative efforts and increasing education and outreach. “

Under that recommendation includes increasing the field sampling capacity which includes increasing lab capacity. Other parts include monitoring strategies and developing statewide sampling and testing protocols.

The fourth recommendation is to strengthen the Aquatic Invasive Species Program. This includes augmenting current and future aquatic invasive species program needs while specifically addressing invasive mussels.

The Montana Invasive Advisory Council partnered with the Mussel Response Team to develop other recommendations.

“We’ve been working all along with the Montana Invasive Species Advisory Council. They’ve been a partner in our efforts. They’ve helped us develop a couple of those recommendations as well,” Sperry said.

One of those recommendations is to build organizational structure that includes an overarching Invasive Species Program that coordinates all of Montana’s invasive species response.

The other collaborative and final recommendation is to development a future rapid response plan for invasive species. That recommendation says to build the capacity to eradicate, control or contain populations of newly detected invasive species in Montana.

“That work is already underway. We’ve been reviewing existing response plans, summarizing existing authority, assessing gaps and regulatory tools that facilitate and enhance rapid response. We’re putting teams together to move forward with implementation and there’s much to get done obviously before ice off these water bodies,” said Sperry.

The team is working with law enforcement officers to expand their capacity as part of their recommendations.

The Mussel Response Team plans to take these recommendations and move to their implementation phase.

To view the recommendations in full click here.

Thursday’s call was the last of the update calls from the Mussel Response Team

For updates on the Mussel Response Team’s actions check out their Facebook page page, their website or call their hotline at 406-444-2440.