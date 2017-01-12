HELENA – At least 100 Yellowstone National Park Bison have been trapped in Southwestern Montana corrals as the National Park Service works to reduce herd sizes.

The park service wants to reduce the park’s northern bison herd between 900 and 1,400. They migrate from the park to an area in Montana during the winter.

After bison cross the park boundary into Montana they become fair game for licensed state hunters and tribal members with treaty hunting rights.

So far this winter, tribal hunters have taken 80 bison and state hunters have harvested 19.

Yellowstone’s total bison population is about 5,500.