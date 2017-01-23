GREAT FALLS -It is National School Choice Week, aimed at raising awareness of all types of education options for school-aged children.

The awareness website notes that options include public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

In Great Falls there are several options for students to get education outside of the public school system.

One of those is the Foothills Community Christian School which serves students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Foothills teaches the same subjects covered in public schools but they also have Bible based courses, Chapel services and volunteer opportunities for their students.

“There has been a movement towards a national educational standard and while I think there are some advantages to that, it does take away from the local community choosing what they want their children to learn. I think what will happen is that particular influence will begin to wane and these opportunities of choice will get a lot more exposure,” said David Culpepper of Foothills Community Christian School.

Foothills will be hosting their first of several open house events this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Another option in Great Falls is the Catholic schools system, which includes Holy Spirit, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Central Catholic High School; click here to learn more.

You can also click here to visit the website of the Montana Association of Home Educators.