HELENA. (AP) — The Montana Senate is expected to pass legislation changing the state’s rape laws.

One bill would lighten penalties for teens convicted of sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 14- or 15-year-old. The teens also wouldn’t have to register as sexual offenders.

Teenagers younger than 16 can’t legally consent to sex. Democratic Sen. Sue Malek of Missoula says her measure aims to help teenagers that are in love with one another.

The bills would revise the re-termination of parental rights when a child is the result of rape.

The bills are up for a final vote on Thursday. They will go to the House if they pass.