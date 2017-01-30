HELENA – A string of judges, attorneys and legal groups testified in favor of a bill to add five new district judges in Montana, saying the state court system is getting overwhelmed with cases tied primarily to a surge in illegal drug use.

The flood of child abuse-and-neglect cases and other priority cases in most major cities means that any civil trials, which often involve business disputes, won’t be scheduled for well over a year, they said.

“The first thing I tell clients when I meet with them when a new cases come in is, best-case scenario, if we have to try this case, we are looking at two years from the day we have a scheduling conference,” said Jessica Fehr, a Billings lawyer who often defends clients in medical-malpractice cases. “That is not the way it’s supposed to work, ladies and gentlemen.”

Fehr testified in favor of House Bill 44, which would add two new state District Court judges in Billings and one each in Missoula, Great Falls and Kalispell.

Rep. Jeff Essmann, R-Billings – who also chairs the state Republican Party – is sponsoring the bill, which would cost the state an additional $2.5 million a year.

“The problem this bill is trying to solve is the issue of justice delayed, justice denied,” he told the House Judiciary Committee. “We have a problem with that, for a good part of our population today.”

Two of the judges would be appointed by Gov. Bullock this year, to start next January in Billings and Missoula, and the three other judges would be elected in the November 2018 elections, to start in January 2019.

Funding for the new judges also would have to be included in the session’s major budget bill.

Former state Sen. Kris Hansen, who chaired a panel that last year examined whether judicial districts could be re-ordered to help solve the crunch of cases in urban areas, said any changes wouldn’t really address the problem, and that the new judges are needed.

Hansen noted that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s proposed budget calls for only two new judges, but said that five judges are vital, and that the money should be found somewhere in the budget.

She also called HB44 a “pro-business bill,” because businesses now have to wait many months to try any civil case.

“Every time we prioritize somebody’s case, the business community falls farther down the priority list,” she said. “We’re letting our businesses just kind of wait – sorry, just wait. That’s not good for the state of Montana, as a pro-business state.”

The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, Mike McGrath, told the committee that child abuse and neglect cases – many of which are linked to drug use by the parents – have increased 142 percent since 2009.

A court system study of judicial workloads indicates that the system needs 20 additional judges, he said – but it’s asking for only five, which the system considers “our most incredible, pressing needs.”

District Judge Greg Pinksi of Great Falls said if a business dispute is filed before his court now, it would not be set for trial until the end of 2018. If higher-priority cases come up, such as criminal or mental-health commitments, the trial would be pushed into 2019, he said.

Pinksi said a sense of confidence in the courts is critical to a free society, which relies on legal rights being upheld, and that he believes that confidence is being threatened in Montana.