HELENA – A proposed bill submitted to the Montana Legislature seeks to make revenge porn a crime.

Revenge porn is used to describe the electronic dissemination of pornographic images of a person without his or her consent.

There are currently 34 states with laws against revenge porn, but Montana is not one of them.

House Bill 129, which is sponsored by Democrat Rep. Ellie Boldman-Hill Smith of Missoula, aims to criminalize the distribution of sexual images without the person’s consent.

Revenge porn made national headlines when an Italian woman killed herself after her ex-boyfriend posted sexually explicit images of her online.

TV Sportscaster Erin Andrews won $55 million in a lawsuit against a man who distributed recordings of her in a hotel shower without her consent.

HB 129 would classify the crime under Montana’s Privacy in Communications Act, which makes it illegal to threaten or harass someone through a communications device.

The proposed act describes a violation by the transmission of sexual images of a person without his or her consent used to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend that person.

Current laws regarding sexual harassment and intimidation don’t always apply to revenge porn.

“Even updated anti-voyeurism laws generally apply only to victims whose images were originally obtained without consent, not images consensually obtained for private use by an intimate partner,” according to Cybercivilrights.org, an organization that combats revenge porn.

HB 129 would not be applicable if the person was warned before the recording commenced.

On a first offense, the offender could face a fine of $500 and imprisonment for up to six months.

The bill was passed by the House Committee on Friday.

HB 129 must now go before a Senate Committee before it’s recommended to the governor.

Reporter: Aja Goare