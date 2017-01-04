Tuesday morning a new deputy joined the ranks of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Sanders III was sworn in by Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.

Sanders is originally from Alabama but he came to Great Falls as a recruiter for the Marie Corp.

The 29-year-old says the loss of Deputy Joe Dunn inspired him to go into law enforcement.

He always knew he wanted to serve his community and Cascade County was where he wanted to be.

“When you start the process you do not know what to really expect. This sheriff’s office is actually one of the more throw hiring processes. To see the competitiveness of every one there is it starts off your excitement. You want to hear about it and the longer it gets the more in-depth it goes. It just makes it that much more rewarding at the end. I am really excited and really ecstatic to be here,” Sanders said.

Sanders will now head to Helena to attend the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.