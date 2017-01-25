HELENA – After searching for multiple hours, law enforcement officers were tipped off that 41-year-old Brandon LeClair, the suspect of Wednesday morning’s shooting, was at the Town Pump in Boulder. After responding, officers arrested LeClair without incident.

He will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Boulder.

Leclair is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell Jr. of Butte at the Motel 6 in Helena just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Court documents say law enforcement officers found Purcell in the parking lot of the motel bleeding from a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Efforts to resuscitate Purcell failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female, identified as 30-year-old Travis Holly Stephens, of Butte was also at the scene, she told officers that she had been sharing a room with LaClair at the Motel 6 where the shooting took place. Stephen’s told officers that she knew Purcell and that he too had been in their room.

She also told police that LeClair and Purcell got into a violent argument in a motel room, where Purcell allegedly hit LeClair with a whiskey bottle and kicked him. Stephens indicated she thought both men were carrying guns.

The fight continued outside to the parking lot where the shooting took place.

Before he allegedly fled the scene, a witness reportedly saw LeClair bleeding from his head from being hit with the whiskey bottle.

LeClair fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Helena Police Chief Troy McGee said officers were on the scene most of Wednesday trying to piece together what happened.

Investigators found a semi-automatic 9 millimeter pistol in the parking lot of the motel around the corner from the body.

Chief McGee said, “And the total station, the electronic gear that we use, actually can really map out the scene, and we have software and it’ll make, you can develop maps and create what the scene looks like, and we have a lot of photographs and videos also.”

Investigators say they found a large amount of methamphetamine residue and paraphernalia in the hotel room where Purcell, LeClair and Stephens were staying.

Stephens been charged with possession of meth.

Chief McGee says on top of the deliberate homicide warrant from Lewis and Clark County LeClair also has warrants out in Deer Lodge County and West Yellowstone.

East Helena schools were on lockdown early Wednesday morning after hearing news of the shooting, but shortly after moved to high alert until LaClair.

KTVH’s Carly Garrison also contributed to this story