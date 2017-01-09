Montana and fishing are practically synonymous with one another.

The history of fishing is the focus of a new exhibit that will soon be unveiled at the Montana Historical Society.

This week’s Big Sky Chronicles takes us behind the scenes in.

The main corridor of the Montana historical society museum is starting to take shape once more with the installation of the latest exhibit, “Hooked: Fishing in Montana.”

The showcased pieces stretch across the centuries, going back to the importance of fishing in Native American culture.

“The Salish, Kootenai, the Pend d’Oreille tribes, the Nez Perce tribe all fished in the area we now know as Montana,” said Maggie Ordon, Curator of History for the Montana Historical Society.

Also highlighted are pieces loaned to the museum by the family of famed “A River Runs Through It” author Norman Maclean, who has a well-known history of fishing in Montana.

“Families of all sorts, from all different backgrounds and all different regions of the state have a chance to fish in Montana and that’s what makes it so special,” Ordon said.

While in the past fishing was done out of necessity to get food, Ordon says across the spectrum, the exhibit shows that Montana’s landscape and beauty always made it an enjoyable past-time.

“People have been fishing for food and sustenance for a really long time, but it was also a really pleasurable activity for people then, too. So while people fish for sport or fun today, that sort of enjoyment of the scenery and the rivers and lakes have been appreciated for a long time,” Ordon added.

The exhibit will focus on all types of fishing done in Montana and on those who have worked to ensure it can be done for years to come.

Reporter: Melissa Jensen