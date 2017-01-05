Lewis and Clark County’s newest District Judge, Michael McMahon, held his first Criminal Law and Motion Session Thursday.

Judge McMahon, sworn in on Sunday, presided over a docket that included the Sliwinski case, an Omnibus Hearing and a sentencing.

McMahon, who has been auditing court sessions for the past month, following his election says he has a lot to learn about criminal law, but he’s energized by his new job.

Judge McMahon says, “My goal for that first year is to get up to speed and be at a place where a year from now, we don’t have a huge back-log, we will have a back-log, but not a huge back-log.”

McMahon was elected to a six-year term in November.