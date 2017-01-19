BUTTE -A Butte businessman plans to build a $15 million facility that will produce malt for the craft brew industry according to a release issued Tuesday.

President of Montana Craft Malt, Ron Ueland announced Tuesday he will lead a team of investors to build a the 10,000 ton malting facility and business called Montana Craft Malt that will produce malt from Montana barley to sell to craft beer makers.

According to Ueland , “Montana has arguably the best growing environment in the world for barley a wealth of sophisticated growers, strong logistics infrastructure and abundant quality water supply. It’s sort of nirvana, really. The coming together of all these things positions us very well to satisfy the diverse needs of the booming craft brewing industry, in Montana and beyond.”

Also according to the release, “the malt plant will be specifically designed to produce smaller batches of specialty malts for craft brewing customers. The plant will allow for batch flexibility and versatility.”

He is scouting for a location in Butte and is expected to hire between 10 and 15 employees to operate the business.

Dick Anderson Construction has been contracted for construction management and CMC Engineering and Management, LTD has been chosen for design engineering.