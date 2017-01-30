HELENA – Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation recently installed several dozen new signs to help people better locate some of the State School Trust Lands that are available for them to enjoy.

The signs explain the rules that need to be followed when recreationists access the lands.

Currently, they’re being used in the Central Land Office, which covers a stretch of Central Montana from the Sweetgrass Hills north of Shelby to Monida pass in the south.

State School Trust Lands can be accessed with a $10 ‘State Lands Recreational Use License’, it is also included with Fishing, Hunting, and Conservation Licenses.

“With these news signs we’d like to focus on public access and highlight some management objectives. We’ll continue to use the traditional signs as needed, but with these new ones we’d like to welcome the public to come and enjoy the state trust lands,” says DNRC Public Access Specialist Ryan Weiss. “Here in Helena on Lombardi Drive we have this parcel of state trust land with a recreational use license. The public is welcome to come, walk in and enjoy it.”

DNRC officials say the 24 signs that have been installed will be posted, inventoried and tracked to monitor their effectiveness.